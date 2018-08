Thousands gathered Sunday along the 500-600 blocks of State Street for Madison’s annual Pride Parade.

Student organizations, local businesses and community organizations marched together in support of the LGBTQ community.

The parade started at 1 P.M., and then proceeded up State Street to the Capitol. It featured a wide array of groups — from candidates for public office, to drag queens, to people dressed in rainbow colors holding signs in support the LGBTQ community.