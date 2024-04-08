Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
President Biden arrives in Madison to tout student debt relief efforts
President Biden arrives in Madison to tout student debt relief efforts
by Blake ThorApril 8, 2024
Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
UW students organize Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention
by Cat CarrollApril 8, 2024
On, off campus groups raise awareness of 23rd annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month
On, off campus groups raise awareness of 23rd annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month
by Audrey ThibertApril 6, 2024
Wisconsin State Legislature passes bill simplifying tuition reimbursements for student National Guard veterans
Wisconsin State Legislature passes bill simplifying tuition reimbursements for student National Guard veterans
by Jones Millstone-RivoApril 6, 2024
The sun being bright and sunny!
Astronomy Club to host live viewings of Monday’s solar eclipse
by Sophie WooldridgeApril 5, 2024
Multicultural Student Center hosts 35th Anniversary Gala
Multicultural Student Center hosts 35th Anniversary Gala
by Anna KristoffApril 4, 2024
Advertisements

President Biden arrives in Madison to tout student debt relief efforts

Biden to give remarks at Madison Area Technical College this afternoon
by Blake Thor
April 8, 2024
President+Biden+arrives+in+Madison+to+tout+student+debt+relief+efforts
Tien Showers

President Joe Biden arrived at the Dane County Regional Airport 12 p.m. this afternoon and is set to speak on the Madison Technical College campus to announce his administration’s new student debt relief efforts.

Biden visited Wisconsin in January and March to announce infrastructure progress, making this his third visit to the state this year and tenth since taking office. The visit comes after Biden’s first wave of student debt relief — announced in August 2022 — was struck down by the Supreme Court in June of 2023.

In a 6-3 vote, SCOTUS determined Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona acted outside his authority under the Higher Education Opportunities for Students Act in promising more than $400 billion in student debt relief following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the decision.

Advertisements

The current proposal was created with SCOTUS’ opinion in mind and will see Cardona provide relief with the legal authority the secretary has under the Higher Education Act, senior administration officials said in a press call.

“We have studied the Supreme Court’s decision carefully,” senior administration officials said. “We intend to pursue these regulations in a way that is entirely consistent with that decision. The plans differ from the administration’s prior academic relief proposal in a number of significant ways. And the department’s proceeding under different legal authority.”

The student relief plans are scheduled to be rolled out early this fall and will benefit a projected 30 million Americans, senior administration officials said.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
UW students organize Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention
On, off campus groups raise awareness of 23rd annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month
On, off campus groups raise awareness of 23rd annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month
UW rolls out AI tool for students, maintains instructor preference use policy
UW rolls out AI tool for students, maintains instructor preference use policy
Memorial Union voting extended to 9:30 p.m.
Memorial Union voting extended to 9:30 p.m.
MSA community members walking, photo courtsey of Naisha Bepar
Muslim students at UW create walking companionship system
UW–Madisons Curling Club snags national championship in Rice Lake
UW–Madison's Curling Club snags national championship in Rice Lake
More in News
Wisconsin State Legislature passes bill simplifying tuition reimbursements for student National Guard veterans
Wisconsin State Legislature passes bill simplifying tuition reimbursements for student National Guard veterans
The sun being bright and sunny!
Astronomy Club to host live viewings of Monday’s solar eclipse
Multicultural Student Center hosts 35th Anniversary Gala
Multicultural Student Center hosts 35th Anniversary Gala
Van Hise building
Board of Regents approves tuition increase for resident undergraduates
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
Dane County primary yields results for voter turnout, presidential election
Wisconsin representatives show support for Americas Children Act at press conference
Wisconsin representatives show support for America's Children Act at press conference
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *