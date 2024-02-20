Eric Hovde announces bid for 2024 Senate race

Republican businessman Eric Hovde on Tuesday announced his bid for the U.S. Senate against Wisconsin Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Hovde will campaign on platforms that underscore his desire to “restore the American Dream for future generations,” according to his campaign website.

The Hovde Properties and H Bancorp CEO emphasized national debt, domestic security, unlawful immigration and the nation’s international standing as key issues he hopes to address. Hovde called for bipartisan support to uplift the middle class during his announcement.

The Tuesday announcement marks Hovde’s second Senate bid. In 2012, Hovde sought, but did not receive, the Republican nomination to represent Wisconsin in the race for Senator. That same year, Baldwin won the Wisconsin Senate race — now, she is seeking a third term in the Senate.

Baldwin’s reelection campaign holds significance for Democrats across both the state and nation, as Senate Democrats defend 23 seats, including three held by independents who caucus with Democrats, this election year.

Following Hovde’s announcement, Baldwin’s campaign referred to him as a “megamillionaire” in a fundraising message for what her campaign said will be her “most competitive and expensive race yet.”

Hovde joins four other Republicans who have announced bids for the Senate seat. The Aug. 13, 2024 primary election will determine the Republican candidate. The general election will occur Nov. 5, 2024.