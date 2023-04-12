United States Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) is running for reelection in 2024.

Baldwin officially announced her campaign for her third term as a U.S. senator Wednesday, stating she was running to ensure working people have “a fighter on their side” in the important election next fall.

“I’m running for reelection to keep fighting for our working families,” Baldwin said in a tweet Wednesday morning. “To restore abortion rights. To make quality health care & prescription drugs more affordable. To ensure our economy works for all Americans, not just the wealthy few. I need you with me in this fight.”

Baldwin was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012 after defeating Republican Governor Tommy Thompson by 5.6% of the vote. Her win made her the first Wisconsin woman and the first openly gay person to be elected to the U.S. Senate, according to a statement from Baldwin’s team. She was reelected in 2018, defeating opponent Leah Vukmir by 10.8%.

Baldwin’s campaign announcement promised to prioritize protections for the working class instead of large corporations and the ultra-wealthy.

“With so much at stake, from families struggling with rising costs to a ban on reproductive freedom, Wisconsinites need someone who can fight and win,” Baldwin said.

During her time as a senator, Baldwin authored the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect abortion access nationwide and create a statutory right to abortion care for patients and providers.

Abortion is currently illegal in 12 U.S. states, including the state of Wisconsin.

Baldwin also held a leading role in gaining support for legislation to protect same-sex marriage and interracial unions across the country, passed in December 2022.

Other legislation passed by Baldwin includes acts to promote Made in America manufacturing, expand health care for veterans and lower the price of vital prescription drugs, according to her statement.

No Republicans have announced 2024 campaigns against Baldwin. Democrats currently hold 20 of the 34 Senate seats that will be up for reelection in 2024.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin released a statement in response to Baldwin’s campaign announcement.

“The Biden-Baldwin ticket will be on the hot seat with Wisconsin voters, in a state where four of the last six presidential elections were decided by less than 1% and Biden’s approval ratings are upside down,” the statement said. “Baldwin has a lot of explaining to do after voting in lockstep with Joe Biden’s unpopular agenda over 95% of the time, complete with its inflationary spending that has pushed our economy to the tipping point.”

This statement was released after a CNN poll found that one-third of Americans say that President Joe Biden deserves to be reelected in 2024.