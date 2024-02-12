Brent Plisch named interim chief of UWPD

Brent Plisch was named interim chief of the University of Wisconsin Police Department in an announcement made Monday by Vice Chancellor Robert Cramer. Plisch will replace Kristen Roman, who resigned after serving as chief of UWPD since 2017.

Since joining as a police officer in 2005, Plisch has served in several roles within UWPD. Most recently, he served as assistant chief for administration and support.

In the announcement, Cramer thanked Roman for her service to UWPD and affirmed Plisch will be successful in this interim role.

“I have every confidence Interim Chief Plisch will be an effective leader who will strive to keep our community safe, while also building bridges to a wide range of stakeholders, both on and off campus,” Cramer said.

Cramer said UW will begin a nationwide search for the next chief. The search process will seek input from the university community. More information will be shared as the search progresses.