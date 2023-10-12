Madison Fire Department dispatched to steam leak at Lakeshore dorm

The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to the University of Wisconsin’s Humphrey Residence Hall after reports of smoking “coming out of the corner of the building” Wednesday.

A student at Humphrey Residence Hall posted a video of steam pouring out of the building on TikTok Wednesday with the caption “Pov ur dorm is on fire” featuring another individual dancing to a clip of “Evacuate the Dance Floor” by Cascada. The video now has more than 25,000 likes.

But, the smoke resulted from a steam leak in a tunnel next to the building, Madison Fire Department Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

Humphrey Residence Hall is located along the Lakeshore path and houses approximately 76 residents according to the building’s website.

Students were required to evacuate the building until the issue was resolved. But, firefighters determined no safety issues related to the seam leak, Schuster said.

“UW facilities maintenance and UWPD also responded to Humphrey Hall, and UWPD contacted a steamfitter to manage the steam leak,” Schuster said.