Chancellor Mnookin talks housing, mental health, sustainability with ASM

The Associated Students of Madison Student Council met with UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, Vice Chancellor Lori Reesor and Dean of Students Christina Olstad Wednesday evening. Mnookin addressed ASM in a special order presentation, sharing what she learned in her first year as chancellor and how student concerns are shaping her priorities going forward.

Mnookin opened with a discussion surrounding the issue of accessible housing in Madison. Housing problems last year were fueled in part by marketplace challenges and a record number of UW freshmen in 2022, Mnookin said. This year, the chancellor’s administration is engaging with the Department of Administration among other partners, to provide greater options for student housing, improving the overall process.

The administration is also working to cover the full financial cost of attendance for students who qualify for Pell Grants, Mnookin said.

Mnookin also discussed the importance of mental health services. She told ASM university staff and UHS are working toward growing and expanding university-based mental health services in order to meet students’ needs. She encouraged attendance at the inaugural Mental Wellbeing Resource Fair on Oct. 10.

The Chancellor’s administration has also been focused on environmental sustainability and has developed an initiative to research how to lessen UW’s environmental footprint and to set ambitious goals for campus initiatives, such as being zero waste, Mnookin said. Mnookin also mentioned plans for campus-wide change surrounding sustainability, but couldn’t share specific details as plans aren’t finalized.

“We earned a silver star from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, and while some campuses didn’t earn even that, I will say to you that for the next one, we will be able to earn a gold star,” Mnookin said. “We shouldn’t stop there, but that will be our next goal.”

Lastly, Mnookin highlighted her administration’s efforts towards fostering a culture of belonging at UW. She discussed the value of programs that support students from a wide range of backgrounds and the value of expanding these programs. Her administration is putting great emphasis on lifting up first-generation college students, who haven’t been given enough support in the past, Mnookin said.

She closed by thanking ASM and UW-Madison students for their constant commitment to improving the university.

“I certainly feel incredibly fortunate to be here, and I know we share a drive to learn, to educate, to engage, to serve the public, to push beyond boundaries and hopefully to solve some of society’s greatest challenges,” Mnookin said. “I have no doubt that together we can make real progress.”

Outside of Mnookin’s address, the ASM Equity and Inclusion Council discussed the 2019 ASM call to increase UW’s Ethnic Studies Requirement, and said they are looking towards developing courses that will support that notion.

The ASM Sustainability Committee is making an effort towards certifying the ASM office as a “green office,” a three-step plan that would increase and progress the office’s overall sustainability, tying in to Mnookin’s efforts to make UW a more environmentally conscious campus.

ASM Chair Kevin Jacobson also discussed his meeting with the chairs of the Faculty Senate surrounding the West Campus District Plan, and said they are working towards a conclusion focused on sustainability and benefiting students.

The next ASM meeting will be held on Wednesday Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Activity Center.