Live updates: Protesters enter sixth day at Library Mall encampment

The encampment demonstration on Library Mall remained for its fifth consecutive night. The number of tents exceeds 35, more than were standing when law enforcement removed tents Wednesday morning.

University of Wisconsin administrators invited protest negotiators to meet Saturday at noon for what would be the third meeting between the two groups. The administrators asked negotiators to notify them whether they intend to attend the meeting by 9 a.m.

Throughout the day Friday, the demonstration remained peaceful, with protesters continuing to emphasize community. As the day went on, the number of protesters on the Library Mall lawn continued to grow.

5:40 a.m.

More than 40 tents are pitched on Library Mall. Some demonstrators without tents are sleeping on the ground under blankets or in sleeping bags.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.