Voting organizations celebrate National Voter Registration Day

BadgersVote set up a table with tote bags, pins and more on East Campus Mall Tuesday to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, BadgersVote Co-Lead Intern Amanjot Kaur said.

BadgersVote is an initiative that works to inform students on voting procedures and provides information about upcoming elections and election day needs, Kaur said.

Kaur is also a member of Chup, Go Vote!, a non-partisan Registered Student Organization that aims to amplify South Asian voices and provide voter education, advocacy resources and more, Chup, Go Vote! Co-Founder and Co-Partnerships Chair Chandra Chouhan said.

UW rises in latest college rankingThe University of Wisconsin has moved up in the new 2024 U.S. News & World Report National University ranking, tying Read…

“In order to use our most fundamental form of voice in this democracy, which is casting a ballot at the ballot box, you need to be registered to vote,” Chouhan said.

Chup, Go Vote! will be holding a voter registration drive at the Desi Block Party at Library Mall this weekend.

Chouhan said voter registration is vital for overcoming barriers that restrict some people from voting. To inform voters, Chup, Go Vote! creates voter guides in multiple South Asian languages and hosts mayoral and alderperson debates for the Wisconsin Spring 2023 elections, Chouhan said.

Ho-Chunk sculpture installed on campus 30 years after its creationA nearly 30-year-old artwork created by former University of Wisconsin professor Truman Lowe found a permanent home on Observatory Hill Read…

“[Voting] is largely one of the few ways in which young people in particular are able to be empowered in a democracy.” Kaur said, “Most of us aren’t running for office…so if you want to have a say in what the president does…how the bussing system works in our city, or affordable housing or any issue, voting is one of the main ways to be able to impact those particular issues.”

BadgersVote partners with other voting organizations such as the Andrew Goodman Foundation, League of Women Voters and Campus Vote Project in an effort to help students learn how to vote and provide more information on elections, Co-Lead Intern at BadgersVote Kayley Bell said.