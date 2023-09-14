Minocqua Brewing Company’s zoning feud raises questions on business-activism

The Minocqua Brewing Company’s operating permit was revoked by the Oneida County zoning committee in August, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. The permit was revoked over local zoning rules.

Owner Kirk Bangstad appealed the decision, and the committee granted the business a six-month extension the following week.

The business is associated with a Democratic super Political Action Committee and sells self-named “progressive beer” online and in-store — such as the “Biden Beer,” “AOC IPA,” and “Evers Ale,” according to the business’ website.

Bangstad, who ran as a Democrat for a state assembly district seat in 2020, has said in interviews with Minocqua-area news organizations that ongoing permit challenges with his business have been motivated by his business’ political stance in a part of the state of Wisconsin that typically votes for Republican candidates.

Other business owners in the area — such as Robert Metropulos of Parkside Gallery and Framing, which operates down the street from Minocqua Brewing Company — claim the dispute ultimately comes down to the process of abiding by county laws.

“Most people supporting them [Minocqua Brewing Company] aren’t even from this area,” Metropulos said. “They don’t know what’s going on, they don’t listen to the other side of the story. And the other side of the story is that he [Bangstad] is breaking laws.”

Ultimately, the dispute between the County and the Minocqua Brewing Company raises questions about the role businesses have in activism and politics, University of Wisconsin sophomore Utkarsh Sharma said.

Sharma said institutions such as restaurants and bars only exist to provide a culinary service to the public.

“They have no need to delve into politics,” Sharma said.

Sharma described how aligning with a political belief or affiliation may narrow the customer base.

“Businesses serve the greater good, so they should aim to expand to the most people possible, instead of narrowing their customer base to one party,” Sharma said.

Ultimately, the Minocqua Brewing Company’s permit was granted following public hearings, and the business will be able to continue operations for the next six months, according to WPR.