The Student Services Finance Committee met for the first meeting of the 30th session Thursday.

The new SSFC representatives met to determine leadership roles on the committee. SSFC Rep. Quinn Wakely ran for chair and Rep. Elijah Lin ran for SSFC vice chair.

The representatives were each allotted three minutes to give a speech regarding why they should be elected and an additional minute to answer any questions from the attendees of the forum.

Wakely, a first-year graduate student at the La Follette School for Public Affairs, delivered a speech discussing the importance of SSFC leadership. He stressed the organization’s critical role in determining budgets for university funding and illustrated his capability to direct this process.

Lin advocated that she would be a suitable candidate for vice chair because of her experience in determining budgets for Recreation and Wellbeing.

Wakely and Lin were both elected to the positions.

After the forum, the new leadership was sworn in, which was then followed by the appointment of new SSFC representatives.

Rishita Kilaru was appointed to the position of secretary. Harris Jacobs was appointed to represent the Board of Transportation. Daniel Gutierrez was appointed to replace Lin to represent RecWell. Aiden Culver was selected to represent the Union Council, and Shia Fischer was appointed to represent the Healthcare Advisory.

The committee will resume meeting next semester.