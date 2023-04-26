The University of Wisconsin Police Department believes an arsonist set two fires at Sterling Hall Tuesday night, according to a press release.

UWPD responded to reports of smoke on the first floor of Sterling Hall at around 10:15 p.m., according to the release. The smoke was coming from two rooms where the fires appeared to have burnt out on their own.

According to the press release, UWPD believes the fires were set intentionally and is investigating them as arson.

Repairs for the smoke and physical damages to the room are expected to cost $10,000.

UWPD requests that anyone with information contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or www.p3tips.com. The police department is offering a potential cash reward for tips, and all callers may remain anonymous.