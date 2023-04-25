The Wisconsin Alumni Student Board has kicked off a week of activities to provide students with stress-free events ahead of finals week, according to WASB All-Campus Party Director Carly Jennings.

According to their website, WASB is a student organization connected to the Wisconsin Alumni Association and works to connect students with previous, current and future Badgers.

The activities started on Sunday with Bucky’s Urban Odyssey, a race that involved UW organizations and local businesses, Jennings said.

On Monday, WASB set up free breakfast for UW students, according to Jennings. Students were able to pick up bagels and fruit on Bascom Hill, Library Mall and other locations, according to WASB’s Instagram post.

WASB hosted Chalk the Block and Day of Service Tuesday, Jennings said. Chalk the Block is a chalk drawing competition for students, and this year’s theme is “Bucky Throughout the Years,” according to WASB’s Instagram. Day of Service is an event for philanthropic organizations at the University of Wisconsin and includes a blood drive at the Nicholas Recreation Center, according to WASB’s Instagram.

Wednesday, WASB will host a RED TALK with singer songwriter Harry Hudson to discuss his experience with mental health and his career, Jennings said. Students can sign up for this event for free on WASB’s website or by clicking here.

Students will be able to take part in a clothing swap Thursday. The swap is co-hosted by ReWear It Wisco at The Pyle Center, according to WASB’s Instagram.

Finally, the Lake Street Bash will take place on the 600 block of Langdon St. Friday, Jennings said. The event will have free food, live music and activities, she said.

Jennings said the week-long series of events are meant to put on to give students a break from the stress of the end of the semester.

“We want to put on fun events for students right around finals — it’s been happening since 2001, so we’re at 22 years of the All-Campus Party now — and it’s a fun way for students to get some free food and kind of relax a little bit before the stress of finals week,” Jennings said.

If students want to get involved with WASB, their applications for Fall 2023 are ending on Friday and can be accessed on the WASB website or here.