Naloxone, or Narcan, is available for students in University of Wisconsin housing and dining buildings to combat rising opioid overdoses.

University Health Services Alcohol & Other Drug Misuse Prevention Specialist Jenna Retzlaff said Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose by blocking the effects of the opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medication.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, opioid overdoses have been on the rise, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, making knowledge on naloxone very important.

“Fentanyl overdoses are the number one cause of death in the United States among adults ages 18 to 25, which is the primary age of our students here on the UW Madison campus,” Retzlaff said.

Retflaff described how to administer Narcan to The Badger Herald.

The first thing to do if you suspect someone has overdosed is check them for discolored or cold skin, weak breathing or small pupils, Retzlaff said. Then, you can rub your knuckles hard on the middle of their chest and tell a 911 operator that you think an individual may have overdosed.

The next step is to administer naloxone, or a Narcan nasal spray. To do so, peel the package open, hold the device, place the tip in the individual’s nostril and press firmly. If the individual seems to still be unconscious, you can give another dose two to three minutes after, according to Retzlaff.

Following the administration of the naloxone, the most important thing to do is to stay until help arrives, Retzlaff said.

The boxes of naloxone in UW buildings are located near the AED’s and fire extinguishers to give students a clear place to look in the event of an emergency.

After a box of naloxone is opened, Wisconsin Voices for Recovery will receive a notification that the box needs to be refilled, according to UHS. Students can open a box to carry a dose with them if they are worried for themselves or for another student as well.

In addition to UW housing and dining buildings, Public Health Madison and Dane County and Vivent Health also offer free Narcan.