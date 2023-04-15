The iconic Terrace chairs returned to the University of Wisconsin Memorial Union Terrace Wednesday.

The return of the chairs also indicates the beginning of Terrace season, a time where the Union invites patrons to come socialize, relax and attend events outdoors at the Terrace. Many indoor programs, such as free movies and music, move outdoors. Similarly, the outdoor recreational activities also adapt to the changing seasons, as snow shoe and skate rentals change to kayak, canoe and paddle board rentals, Wisconsin Union Communications Director Shauna Breneman said.

“We love the atmosphere at Memorial Union and Union South year round, but there’s undoubtedly something really special about Terrace season,” Breneman said. “It’s a time when everyone is gathered together in a really big way, and people from all over the world come for Terrace season and so really it is a special time of year.”

UW, Center for Religion and Global Citizenry work to facilitate interfaith connectionThe University of Wisconsin is working to grow the discussion of religious pluralism on campus and increase opportunities to communicate Read…

The Terrace is a place that welcomes and includes everyone and allows for people to enjoy the time they have there, Breneman said. There are many spots in the community for students, faculty and more to choose where they spend their free time, and the Terrace strives to create a space that fosters happiness and wellness for those people.

Memorial Union opened in 1928 with its first full Terrace season beginning in 1929. With a little trial and error in the early years, the Union eventually evolved from hickory chairs to the Wisconsin trademarked chairs with a sunburst design that the community sees today, Breneman said.

There are over 100 programs and events held at the Terrace each season, typically run by UW student leaders. These student leaders decide what music gets played, what films are picked, what events are held and more. Their creativity makes it possible for the Terrace to run smoothly and give its visitors the experience they deserve, Breneman said.

New Chicana/o, Latina/o Bachelor’s Degree at UW-Madison this fallThis fall, University of Wisconsin students will be able to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Chicana/o and Latina/o studies. Previously, Read…

The union sees around 800,000 visitors during Terrace season, with many of these visitors being students like Caroline Kay, who believes the campus atmosphere is much more positive when the chairs and sun are out.

“It’s totally different. I feel like me and my friends have been wondering where all these people have been the past five months, and everyone just comes out of hibernation and suddenly the entire campus is out here,” Kay said. “It’s so fun, and I feel like everyone’s been here this week at the Terrace, and I feel like I’m so happy being out here.”

The outdoor programs at the Terrace are expected to kick off at various times in the upcoming months. The seasonal Brat Stand opened April 14, and the BBQ Stand is set to open May 4. The full music season programming begins May 17 with four days of free live music on the Terrace, Breneman said. For more information about all the different programs and events this season check out the Wisconsin Union’s website.