The Student Services Finance Committee met to discuss and adopt changes to the General Student Services Fund eligibility criteria Thursday.

The committee discussed the wording of the eligibility criteria and possible points of ambiguity within it. After some discussion, two groups that currently receive funding from the GSSF and were in attendance at the meeting, Sex Out Loud and Adventure Learning Programs, suggested changing the wording. The SSFC accepted these changes.

Sex Out Loud is a group that provides programming about sex education and sexuality. The Adventure Learning Programs are a part of UW Recreation & Wellbeing and provide workshops where students can experience an adventure, such as a team-building activity or a ropes course, and then reflect.

SSFC Rep. Kevin Jacobson suggested a new requirement be added to the programming requirements section. Jacobson’s proposed that groups would need to be able to provide some programming that was available without a student seeking it out. This proposal failed.



SSFC Rep. Shia Fisher initiated a proposal to more clearly define the words “available on request.” Fisher suggested this definition be “a program that is able to be activated for a student or student group with reasonable notice.”

The committee also heard from Lauren Damgaard and other representatives from the Wisconsin Union, as well as representatives from RecWell. Damgaard and other representatives from the Union presented information about their budget for the past year.

The next committee meeting will be April 13.