The University of Wisconsin Grant Allocation Committee met Monday to discuss operational, events and travel grants for registered student organizations on campus.

Two registered student organizations proposed operational grants. The School of Education Latinx Affinity Group requested an operational grant for the upcoming year to fund marketing efforts to grow their organization. The group is composed mostly of graduate students and want to use the grant to encourage more undergraduates to join. The grant was approved by the committee.

The American Medical Student Association at the UW School of Medicine & Public Health requested an operational grant to continue building a space for all students to explore their interests. The grant was approved by the committee.

Next, the UW diving club requested an event grant in order to rent out the pool deck at the Nicholas Recreation Center for their April event. The event will consist of ice breakers, diving instruction, goal setting and time for diving practice. The grant was approved by the committee.

The Dancas Dance Crew, a Chinese student dance crew on campus, requested an event grant for their 10th anniversary showcase. The grant was approved by the committee, and the showcase will be held at Memorial Union on April 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Another dance crew on campus, Hypnotiq, also requested an event grant for their annual showcase that was approved by the committee.

The Graduate Association of Medieval Studies and Unexplored Medical Professions Society both requested event grants for their upcoming conferences. GAMS’ annual colloquium will be a chance for graduate students to present their research and receive feedback. The UMPS conference will consist of speakers who talk about their job, how they got into their field and any advice they have. Both grants were approved by the committee.

The Marxist Student Association and the Graduate Early Modern Student Society both requested event grants to pay for upcoming speakers. The Marxist Student Association will be hosting Antonio Balmer, an activist and marxist who will speak on the importance of marxist theory in the United States today. GEMS is hosting Dr. Niall Atkinson from the University of Chicago, who will present on Renaissance Italian soundscapes. Both grants were approved.

Two groups requested travel grants. Collegiate DECA requested a grant to help pay to send members to the Collegiate DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida. The German and Dutch Graduate Student Association requested a grant to help send members to an academic conference. Both grants were approved by the committee.