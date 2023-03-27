The University of Wisconsin Grant Allocation Committee met March 27 to discuss operation, event and travel grants for various sports clubs, societies and student organizations.

The Wisconsin Track Club requested funding to rent practice space from UW Athletics, as the closing of The Shell greatly limits where they can practice for events and meets. The funding will also be used for general office supplies and technology expenses. The committee approved the grant request.

The Orthodox Christian Fellowship also requested funding for space rental, as they have recently been limited to university buildings like the Union due to lack of funding. They said their grant will be used to rent space at a church and to print things like prayer books and service schedules to distribute at meetings. The grant was approved by the committee.

The committee then moved into event and travel-related grants, beginning with the English department. The English department’s Graduate Student Association is hosting the MadLit conference for graduate students in UW’s English department — one that has been hosted for almost 17 years.

GSA is requesting a small amount to cover some printing expenses, as the department is already covering most of the cost. The committee denied the grant because the conference is primarily funded by the department and not the RSO associated with the conference.

Teatro Décimo Piso, a Hispanic theatre group at UW, requested a grant to rent rehearsal space to put on a new Spanish theatrical performance to help expose students to Spanish language and culture in a theater setting. The grant was approved by the committee.

Alpha Lambda Mu and the American Nuclear Society both requested grants for upcoming retreats and conferences to help cover the cost of lodging for their members. Both grants were also approved.

The Taekwondo Club has an upcoming competition, hosted by the National Collegiate Taekwondo Association, in Boulder, Colorado happening in mid-April. They requested a grant to help cover registration and transportation but because the transportation was already paid for, the grant was amended to only cover the registration costs, and then approved by the committee.

The Wisconsin Triathlon Team is going to Nationals in mid-April, bringing a group of 47 students with them to compete. Their grant was approved by the committee after it was amended to be used only for lodging.

The Wisconsin Speech and Debate Society has a national tournament hosted by the National Forensic Association upcoming in April. The request would be to cover the lodging costs, as well as a few small registration fees that have not been covered yet. The grant was approved by the committee.