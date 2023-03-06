Organizations at the University of Wisconsin are celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim, which began March 6 at sundown and goes until sundown on the following day, March 7.

Purim is celebrated yearly on the 14th and 15th days of the Hebrew month of Adar, according to a lunar Hebrew calendar. This usually falls between late February and early March, UW Hillel Rabbi Andrea Steinberger said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

The holiday celebrates Jews being saved from persecution in the ancient Persian Empire, which is now Iran, Rabbi Mendel Matusof of the Rohr Chabad House at UW said.

“The bigger theme of it is that that wasn’t the only time in history where Jews were oppressed and there was a lot of antisemitism,” Matusof said. “And we made it and survived. In many ways, Purim is this annual celebration of knowing that despite challenges, hatred, prejudice and even genocide, such as the Holocaust, there’s always tomorrow.”

Celebrating Purim includes various traditions, including reading the Book of Esther, a festive dinner and gift giving. Gift giving is focused on giving food and charity, Matusof said.

As part of the food given, Jews may make cookies that go by different names in different regions of the world, according to Steinberger.

“Jews give ‘mishloach manot’ or gifts of Hamantashen cookies and treats to their friends and also ‘matonet l’evyonim,’ making charitable donations to good causes in honor of the holiday,” Steinberger said.

Both Chabad and Hillel hosted cookie making events for Purim. Hillel will host another event to make Purim cookies in Witte Residence Hall with the Center for Cultural Enrichment. At the event, Hillel’s eco-conscious Jews group will be making vegan Purim cookies too.

Chabad hosted a Purim feast Monday evening where those joining were invited to dress in a tailgate theme, Matusof said. Attendees were also invited to dress in costume for a Purim feast held at Hillel on Monday evening.

Events hosted by both Hillel and Chabad brought students together to celebrate Purim.

“It is a happy holiday, but it also has some deep issues that are relevant today, such as how Jewish people navigate living in the diaspora, how we deal with antisemitism and how we develop pride in our Jewish identity,” Steinberger said.