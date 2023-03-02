The 15th Outstanding Women of Color Awards was held at Union South Thursday to celebrate the achievements of women of color in the University of Wisconsin community.

The annual event, hosted by the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement, included a welcome speech from Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar J. Charleston and 2022 UW Outstanding Women of Color Honoree Cat N. Burkat, opening remarks from UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, award announcements and closing remarks.

As part of Women’s Herstory Month, the event acknowledges and honors women of color at UW, including faculty, staff and alumni, who have excelled in their efforts and made major contributions to UW and the greater community.

Some of these contributions include involvement in social justice, activism and advocacy on behalf of the disadvantaged and marginalized populations.

“The nominating committee also considers the amount of community service, community building and scholarly research, writings and teachings the nominees have taken part in to further discussions and solutions surrounding race, ethnicity and indigeneity,” Charleston said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

This year, six women of color among the UW community were honored, including UW Health’s Program Manager of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Patty Cisneros Prevo, for their hard work and contributions to the community.

Cisneros Prevo has focused her life’s work around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which has allowed her to take on a new role as UW Health’s Program Manager of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. She will head all DEI efforts with the Department of Medicine and the Carbone Cancer Center.

“I am so incredibly honored to be recognized this evening as one the UW Madison’s Outstanding Women of Color,” Cisneros Prevo said in her acceptance speech. “I am so incredibly humbled and grateful to have this opportunity to be up here myself [and] to be one of the many examples of Outstanding Women of Color for my children – Elliana and Elliot.”

Following the UW System’s Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award established in 1994, UW created the Outstanding Women of Color Awards in 2007, to award and honor women of color that made positive impacts to the campus and society.

The accomplishments of these women of color exemplify the Wisconsin Idea and this celebration reminds people of the impact that UW continues to make on the world, Charleston said.

“These women are movers and shakers, using their voices and talents to create change on campus and beyond,” Charleston said. “They are warriors on the frontlines fighting to empower those with varying levels of ability.”