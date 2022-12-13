The University of Wisconsin Student Services Finance Committee (SSFC) met Monday to discuss and vote on Student Affairs Assessment Fee legislation, which was passed unanimously. The committee also voted on and passed budgeting for the Wisconsin Union, with nine members of the committee approving the budget and one abstaining.

The Union budget was approved with one recommendation — the Union does not add a Registered Student Organization (RSO) advisor. The SSFC requested the Union seek a cheaper alternative for the services that the proposed advisor would provide.

With the main responsibility of the proposed RSO advisor being room reservation regulation, SSFC members proposed various solutions, including making sure all RSOs are using their space properly. The recommendation was approved unanimously.

Before the SSFC voted on the Union’s budget, Representative Steven Shi noted the Union had recently acquired the University Club. He said the Club had not yet been included in the Union’s budget, but would be in the near future.

Union Director Mark Guthier said 50% of segregated fee spending is allocated to business and the other 50% is allocated to operations funded through other revenue. This explains the Union’s distribution of administrative salaries.

After the Union’s budget was approved, the SSFC members discussed the legislation regarding the Student Affairs Assessment Fee. This legislation would increase funding for social education programs, the salaries of various student and alumni-focused staff and other programs relevant to students.

Several committee members expressed the importance of the SSFC’s role in passing this legislation and managing the fee.

“I don’t think it’s fair that this assessment fee occurs without our knowledge,” Representative Kevin Jacobson said.

There were some concerns regarding the tone and some of the language in the legislation, especially regarding former UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank. The committee decided it would be best to keep the original piece of legislation, as its professional tone clarified the chancellor’s role in former legislation and properly revealed their logic.

After voting on both proposals, the SSFC heard from ASM Funding Advisor Abbie Wagaman, who updated the committee on a feedback survey regarding the General Student Services Fund.

“I’ve worked very closely with a consultant from the Office of Strategic Consulting to gather some of this feedback and be able to actually put it to good use. I can say we’ve gathered a decent amount of feedback,” Wagaman said.

SSFC Chair Lennox Owino thanked the Committee for a successful semester and previewed reports the group will discuss next year.