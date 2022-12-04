Three people were involved in a stabbing near East Campus Mall early Sunday morning.

One of the three was injured with a knife. The victim did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD arrested the person who committed the stabbing and recovered the knife.

The stabbing occurred around 2:00 a.m. on 300 N Frances Street after reports of a fight, according to MPD.

Students received notifications to avoid the area via the University of Wisconsin’s alert system, WiscAlerts.

Police requested to lock down 333 East Campus Mall during their search of the area, and asked others in the area to remain inside and lock their doors.

The police issued an all clear around 3:00 a.m. and said there is no longer a threat to the community.

MPD said many witnesses left the scene before police could contact them, and anyone with more information about the altercation should call (608) 255-2345.