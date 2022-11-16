A shooter at the University of Virginia Saturday killed three football players and caused two injuries. Of the injuries, one person is stable while the other is in critical condition, according to the University of Virginia.

Former student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin Devin Chandler was one of the victims of the shooting. Chandler started at UW in 2020, but transferred to UVA after the 2021 football season. The other victims were juniors Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, UVA said.

Gun control policies remain unchanged despite increasing rates of gun violenceThere have been 599 mass shootings across the country so far this year. Gun violence has been more frequent in Read…

The shooting took place on a school bus returning from a class-affiliated event and resulted in a shelter-in-place order. The order was lifted about 12 hours later, and the suspect was reported to be in police custody about an hour later, according to UVA.

The shooter had previously come up in UVA’s threat assessment team in fall of 2022 after someone reported that he talked about having a gun. Ultimately, no one reported that he had a gun, and the student who reported it did not see one, UVA said.

The shooter was also previously linked to a hazing claim and was charged with a concealed weapon violation, which went unreported to UVA.

The suspect was arrested in neighboring Henrico County, according to a press release from the Henrico Police.

The suspect was on the UVA football team in 2018, according to the official roster of the Virginia Cavaliers, but is not included in any later rosters.

The shooter will be charged with the use of a gun in a crime and three counts of second-degree murder, UVA said, but charges may be increased as the investigation continues.

In a statement, UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh expressed his condolences for Chandler’s passing and said UW will be offering counseling and support to other members of the UW Athletics team.

UW System launches free speech survey after months of delayThe University of Wisconsin system-wide student free speech survey launched Monday. The survey is overseen by the Wisconsin Institute for Public Read…

“Everyone in our athletic department is devastated to hear that former Badger football student-athlete Devin Chandler has died as a result of the shooting that took place Sunday night at the University of Virginia,” McIntosh said in the statement. “It is heartbreaking and tragic that Devin’s young life was cut short by violence.”

UVA said the motive for the shooting is under investigation and the UVA community will gather soon to remember the lives lost in the shooting.