Vandalism was found around the University of Wisconsin campus on signs and statues Monday morning — just before conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s arrival for a presentation with the Young America’s Foundation.

The vandalism included graffiti spray-painted onto signs in front of Memorial Union, Alumni Park and Bucky Badger statues.

Walsh’s planned presentation on campus is part of his tour for his recently released “What is a Woman?” documentary that discusses gender and transgender issues, according to YAF’s website.

The film has been criticized for being transphobic, according to Channel 3000.

LGBTQ+ and gender-nonconforming individuals on campus have voiced concerns prior to Walsh’s presentation.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department said in an interview with Channel 3000 they have not yet confirmed specific details about additional security measures for the event following the vandalism.