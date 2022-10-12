The Wisconsin Alumni Association honored 11 distinguished University of Wisconsin alumni, including U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Security Council Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Governor Tony Evers, at a ceremony Friday at One Alumni Place.

Thomas-Greenfield said she was shocked she was selected, as she never saw herself as an extraordinary alumna. Thomas-Greenfield attended UW for two years.

“To be recognized in this way is truly an honor for me,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “I started here looking at the world, and now I am the face of the U.S. government to the world.”

UW campus celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ DayMonday, the University of Wisconsin honored and recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day by hosting a range of events run by the Read…

Coming from Louisiana, Thomas-Greenfield said she experienced a culture shock when she came to Madison, as the openness of the campus was “almost traumatizing.” Regarding her experiences with racism at UW, Thomas-Greenfield said it was always shocking, as she did not expect it in Madison as she did in Louisiana.

The political landscape at UW when Thomas-Greenfield was a student was intense, she said. Students were protesting every international issue at the time, which influenced her interest in international politics.

Thomas-Greenfield came to UW as a graduate student in African Studies, and afterward worked in several nations in Africa as a diplomat before President Biden nominated her to the UN.

“Sometimes doors will open up that you didn’t intend to go through,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “Just go through it.”

Other alumni honored at the event include Gov. Tony Evers, Oberos Unidos workers’ union founder Jesús Salas, Massachusetts Supreme Court Justice Geraldine Hines, scientist William Campbell, Ho-Chunk Nation leader Kiana Beaudin, real estate icon Elzie Higginbottom, broadway star André de Shields, music producer Allee Willis, Wisconsin State Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner and Ohio State Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

The alumni all received a plaque honoring their achievements, which will be displayed at Alumni Park, along with those of previously honored alumni.

Community members join national efforts, march for reproductive rightsCommunity members joined the Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Health in a march Saturday afternoon. The march was Read…

The event began with Wisconsin Alumni Association Executive Director and Chief Alumni Engagement Officer Sarah Schutt introducing Alumni Park and the history of the location, which opened in 2017 to recognize alumni who represent the Wisconsin Idea. Schutt recognized each featured alumni member individually, emphasizing what aspect of the Wisconsin Idea they embody: service, discovery, leadership or progress.

“When I saw the group of people that I was included with, I was just blown away and really honored and humbled to be included in that group,” Beaudin, Ho-Chunk Nation Executive Director of Health, said.

Each attending alumni gave a few words about their work and their achievements before being presented with their plaque to be displayed in Alumni Park. Willis passed away in 2019, while Kaptur, de Shields and Sensenbrenner were unable to attend, Schutt said. Campbell joined via Zoom.

After the ceremony, guests were invited to watch as the plaques were brought to Alumni Park. Music produced by Willis, including “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” played in the background. The plaques commemorating the alumni and their achievements are a permanent fixture of Alumni Park, according to Schutt.

“It’s wonderful to be honored with people who have done a lot more than I could ever dream of,” Hines, the first Black woman on the Massachusetts Supreme Court, said. “I’m just in awe of the whole experience.”