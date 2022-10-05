The Associated Students of Madison’s Grant Allocation Committee (GAC) convened its fourth meeting of the year Wednesday, Oct. 5.

While four Registered Student Organizations were originally scheduled to discuss grants during the meeting, only FoundLand Musical could attend due to scheduling issues.

FoundLand aims to connect students who enjoy musicals created in all countries and want to present their musical talents. The organization approached the GAC hoping to secure a grant for their show “An Endless Poetry,” which will run at the Play Circle in Memorial Union.

FoundLand made their case for the grant, detailing their plans for the production, expected student turnout of 210 and advertising plan. FoundLand originally approached the GAC for a grant of $3,860.50, but asked for an amendment of an additional $400 to reflect a change in a price quote they received between submitting their request and their presentation.

GAC Representative Kenny Hsu made a motion to amend the grant to include the additional funds. GAC Chair Gracie Nelson pointed out that the GAC was not able to cover any tax included in the grant, which brought the new total of the grant to $4,168.98.

The motion was voted upon and passed 3-0, with representatives Syprian Oduor, Kenny Hsu and Yutong Yan voting in favor. The GAC’s newest member, representative Haruka Padilla, abstained.

With a grant total surpassing $4,000, Nelson said the GAC itself could not fulfill the request— the GAC is limited to granting only 2% of its budget, or $4,000 at a time. The vote to approve the grant itself would then act as a recommendation, Nelson said.

In order for the grant to get issued, Nelson must introduce the legislation to the ASM Student Council. Nelson raised questions to fellow representatives about the show’s educational value for students since it has a large price tag. Representative Oduor also asked questions about FoundLand’s advertising plan.

Representatives Padilla, Oduor, Hsu and Yan agreed that the cultural education FoundLand provided merited a grant. The vote to recommend the grant to ASM Student Council passed 3-0, with Representative Padilla abstaining once more.

While FoundLand did not receive their grant, Nelson said it is rare for the ASM Student Council to disagree with the GAC’s recommendation. The legislation will be introduced at ASM Student Council’s upcoming meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Debate on the three other GAC grants, whose respective RSOs were unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting, was tabled until the GAC’s next meeting on Oct. 12.