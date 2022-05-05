As the search for the new University of Wisconsin chancellor continues, final candidates are taking part in moderated Q&A sessions to describe their visions for the university. Chancellor finalist Marie Lynn Miranda had her Q&A session May 5 at the Memorial Union.

At the session, Miranda responded to questions about UW’s future, elaborating on her strategies to increase research funding and how she would address mental health issues on campus.

“Right now, we’re facing burnout from COVID, inflation and a mental health crisis amongst young people,” Miranda said.

Miranda, who is a professor of Applied Computational Mathematics and Statistics and former provost at the University of Notre Dame, has years of experience dealing with university issues, according to the chancellor search site.

Miranda said she believes her experience at another major university makes her a good fit for the position of UW’s chancellor — particularly in relation to raising funds for university research.

“As provost at Notre Dame, I was involved in fundraising,” she said. “It’s important that we figure out programs we could be offering to generate revenue. Corporate partnerships are beneficial as well.”

As chancellor, Miranda said she will take steps to better mental health on campus. In particular, UW needs to address the especially high levels of stress for marginalized communities, Miranda said.

“We also need counselors who Black students feel relate to their shared experience,” Miranda said.

Increasing opportunities for disadvantaged groups is a necessary part of advancing the university ideals, Miranda explained. UW shouldn’t just want to promote diversity and equity because it is the norm, but because of its advantages, Miranda said.

“I would argue that in order to make the Wisconsin idea come alive, we must create an environment in which all people feel like they can speak and be heard,” she said.

The final chancellor candidate Q&A session with UW Provost John Scholz will take place Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the Wisconsin Historical Society Auditorium.