Division of Criminal Investigation officers shot Quadren Wilson, a Black man, five times in the back near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard in Madison Feb. 3. Some Madison Police Department officers had been present at the scene during the time of the shooting.

Following the shooting, Wilson went into surgery and was immediately booked into the Dane County Jail. Wilson’s family and lawyer expressed concerns about law enforcement’s lack of transparency about details of the shooting.

In a press release, Dane County Sheriff Kelvin Barrett said the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s DCI agents were working with the Madison Police Department and federal agents to arrest Wilson who had an outstanding warrant related to a parole violation.

DCI special agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie shot Wilson. According to the press release, there is no evidence to support Wilson had a firearm or weapon during the incident. Crime scene investigators are still process the evidence that was collected, and detectives are still conducting interviews. The Sheriff’s Office will give its reports to the Dane County DA’s office at the end of its investigation.

“Sheriff Kalvin Barrett remains committed to conducting a methodical, objective and transparent investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the statement. “The mission of our investigation is to determine the facts and report the truth. We do not have any additional facts to release at the time.”

Citizens who may have witnessed the incident or have video recordings are asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.