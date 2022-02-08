State officers shot Quadren L. Wilson, a 38-year-old Black man, on Thursday morning. The incident occurred in Madison’s far east side around 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard.

The incident occurred when Wilson was sitting at a stoplight and an SUV in front of him moved in reverse. To prevent a collision, Wilson also shifted his car into reverse and tried to avoid being hit. During all this, another SUV behind him pulled forward, smashing his car.

Undercover officers then jumped out of the two SUVs and proceeded to smash the windows of Wilson’s car. The officers demanded Wilson to put his hands “up in the air” and then fired multiple gunshots at him, according to Wilson’s mother in the WSJ article. Local authorities are in the process of investigating the shooting, and it is unclear whose weapon was fired.

Wilson underwent surgery Saturday morning, but has not been able to see his family since the incident, according to Wisconsin State Journal. In a Facebook post Monday evening, Wilson’s aunt Sharon Irwin shared he was out of surgery and had been sent to the Dane County Jail. Officers fired 20 rounds at Wilson’s car, at least five of which went into his back, according to Irwin.

Wilson has an open disorderly conduct case and several other criminal convictions that he has served sentences for and was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant. It is unclear if the warrant was related to Wilson’s previous convictions, according to WSJ.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting. According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, no MPD officers were injured or fired their guns. At the time of Wilson’s arrest, MPD officers had been assisting an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Fryer said.

In an email statement to The Badger Herald, UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone said incidents off campus have an impact on campus, especially on students and staff who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color.

“We encourage those who are affected to reach out to campus resources that support mental health, like UHS and RecWell, and that create community, like the Black Cultural Center,” McGlone said.

Work is being done on campus to prevent these sorts of situations and create an inclusive environment, according to McGlone.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department, in collaboration with students, faculty and staff, has recently launched an equity dashboard as part of its commitment to building trust and deepening partnerships, according to McGlone.

Wilson is the cousin of Tony Robinson, who was shot and killed by MPD officer Matt Kenny in March 2015.