The University of Wisconsin Senior Class Office is hosting a Senior Bash for graduating students April 28 to celebrate their time at UW and to meet as a class one last time before commencement.

Senior Class Events Director Dalila Ricci said the event is a brand new annual event and will take place on the terrace. Seniors will have the opportunity to decorate graduation caps, talk to fellow classmates, play games, take pictures and more. Ricci said food and drink will also be available throughout the night.

“All of this is going to be done in a safe way,” Ricci said. “We’re going to be adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, which includes masking, capacity regulations and Badger Badge compliance. We’re going to try to get as many seniors as we can to participate in this and go out with a bang before we graduate.”

Ricci said event programming will be spaced out throughout the night to allow for more seniors to participate and for social distancing. Events will take place during two time slots — from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ricci said the event is free for seniors, but activities like cap decorating require registration beforehand. Ricci said seniors should register ahead of time because the event is first-come, first-serve since space is limited due to COVID-19 regulations.

“With everything that’s been happening with COVID … the last two and half semesters seniors have not had a lot to look forward to, at least not the way we normally do,” Ricci said. “So we wanted to provide an outlet for students to come together in a very safe way and still have a nice close to the year.”

Students can register for the event and view the full schedule and list of activities on the Senior Class Office Website.