ASM announced the preliminary results for their spring 2021 elections Wednesday night — the winners will represent their respective schools and colleges during the 2021-2022 school year.

Student Election Commission chair Spencer Johnson announced the results over zoom. Elections were held for 33 spots on the ASM student council and fours seats on the Student Services Finance Committee.

ASM also included a referendum on the ballot concerning the COVID-19 Relief Fund legislation ASM has been pursuing, which had overwhelming support from student voters with 2634 in favor of the legislation and 264 against it.

The 12 spots on the committee designated for students from the college of Letters and Science went to Djamal Lylecyrus, Max Glennie, Erin Tritz, Rudresh Upadhyaya, Adrian Lampron, MGR Govindarajan, Aerin Leigh Lammers, Max Prestigiacomo, Anna Glasman, Joseph Krantz, Eliza M. Donnelly and Roshan Verma.

Representing the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will be Anika Gupta and Max Laubenstein. The two spots for the School of Business will be represented by Lennox Owino and Jordan Kennedy.

Reez Bailey won the singular seat in the School of Education and Meghan Savaglia will hold the School of Human Ecology’s one seat. Jack Bybel, Grant Ovsepyan and Erin Marshall all won seats to represent the College of Engineering.

Filling the seven seats designated for graduate students will be Philip Romero-Masters, Jack Phillips, John Walker, Danny Fossati, Chris Unterberger, James VanBuskirk and Stephanie Brandsma. Madisin Randolph will represent the School of Nursing and the School of Pharmacy.

Finally, Olivia Long and Alexa Thomas will represent professional students and Stu Levitan and Sarina Benford will represent special students.

The SSFC slots went to Rianna Mukherjee, Caleb Ng’etich, Maxwell Laubenstein and Rachel Young.

Overall there was a 7% turnout of the student body for this election, which took place online March 8, 9 and 10. This is a consistent turnout with the past two years.