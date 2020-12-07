Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded an additional 2,791 positive COVID-19 cases and a continued downward trend of new positive cases.

This number is well below the average of cases on Sunday, which was at 3,871. Overall data from the DHS shows a general decline in the number of new cases recorded since the record-high of 8,000 positive cases Nov. 18.

As the number of new cases in Wisconsin trend low, the seven-day positivity rate for new tests also saw a minor decrease to 30.7% Monday. The seven-day total test equivalent went down to 12.8%.

Gov. Tony Evers announces new COVID-19 relief billGov. Tony Evers released a $541 million relief plan Tuesday to provide Wisconsin residents aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Read…

Sunday, 10,564 people were tested, 7,773 tests returned with negative results and another 90 people were hospitalized according to the DHS.

Thursday, DHS Secretary designee Andrea Palm said the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday are still unknown and it is too early to know if the downward trend will stay its course.

Thirty counties in Wisconsin have dropped from a “critically high” case activity level to what is considered a “very high” case activity level. The state as a whole remains at a “critically high” case activity level.

At least 3,822 people have died from COVID-19 complications since the beginning of the pandemic and 17 new deaths were confirmed Monday.

New UW Coronavirus Student Task Force to help shape, provide input for spring semesterThe University of Wisconsin formed the new Coronavirus Student Task Force in November for increased student involvement in the administration’s Read…

In total, 18,216 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19. which is 4.4% of people who tested positive for the virus.

Wisconsin’s DHS said 17% of hospital beds remain available for new patients in Wisconsin.

On campus, positivity rates have remained below 5% following Thanksgiving break, according to the Smart Restart Dashboard.