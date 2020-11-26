As the holiday season rounds the corner, Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise and experts warn about super-spreader events.

Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths reached a record high Tuesday, with more than 100 deaths reported in one day for the first time since the pandemic started, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. New positive cases in Wisconsin average around 5,700 per day.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, the percent of positive tests in the last week is 28.3% as of Nov. 24, and the percent of positive tests that day was 13.0%. About 14,000 people were tested Nov. 24.

These statistics come two days after University of Wisconsin Health penned an open letter to the Wisconsin community asking residents to avoid large gatherings and continue to wear a mask in public.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm encouraged Wisconsin residents to stay at home and celebrate with only those who live with them over Thanksgiving, according to WPR.

“I would urgently ask folks, please, to do their part so that our frontline health care workers in our hospital system don’t become more overwhelmed than they have been in these last couple of weeks,” Palm said in a Tuesday press briefing.

As a result of the increase of COVID-19 cases, as well as other state restrictions, many local restaurants have created takeout options, as well as free meals for those in need, according to NBC15.

Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Walmart, NewBridge Madison and Delta Beer Lab are some of the restaurants providing a free Thanksgiving meal, according to NBC15.

To request a free meal from Walmart or Delta Lab, individuals can navigate to their websites and request a meal. Good Shepard Lutheran Church will be providing free meals to those who drive through their Madison Campus parking lot, and NewBridge Madison is providing meals to adults in the Madison area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LJ’s Sports Tavern and Grill.

