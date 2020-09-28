Former Second Lady Jill Biden visited Madison and the Town of Eagle in Wakuesha County Monday to rally voters for Joe Biden, according to a CBS 58 article.

It was the second time Biden had visited this month, the first being when she and her husband went to Kenosha and Wauwatosa after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to a Wisconsin State Journal article.

Elections Research Center battleground state survey challenges decisive victory for Biden, TrumpWith less than six weeks to go in the race for the presidency, a new battleground survey released by the Read…

In Madison, Biden focused on building voter enthusiasm in the Get Out the Vote initiative, according to the CBS article. Speaking to a crowd of 150 — most wearing masks — in front of the Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery, she reminded voters of the power and responsibility they held, according to the WSJ article.

“I know you’re already engaged or you probably wouldn’t be out here this afternoon,” Biden said. “I know you’re busy and you’re probably stretched so thin, but I’m asking you to do more because this election is too important to sit on the sidelines.”

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green Party request to appear on November ballotMonday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected the Green Party’s request to appear on the November ballot in Wisconsin in a Read…

In Wakuesha County, where Trump won by a wide margin, Biden stopped in the Eagle to speak of her husband’s plan for the economy, health care and the coronavirus pandemic, according to the CBS article.