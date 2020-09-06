The University of Wisconsin Police Department responded to an incident at the University Hospital involving a man with a knife Saturday night, according to a UWPD incident report.

UWPD responded to a reported disturbance at the UW Hospital on 600 Highland Avenue. The incident involved a man from Sun Prairie — identified as 38-year-old Jessie Cavins — who was recently discharged from the hospital following treatment for a drug overdose.

Cavins barricaded himself in a bathroom with a knife he collected from his personal belongings after his discharge. After trying unsuccessfully to verbally communicate with Cavins, UWPD officers determined his safety was in danger and breached the door.

Once inside, officers discovered Cavins was unresponsive. University hospital medical staff provided treatment immediately and gave Cavins a dose of Narcan.

Cavins was transported to the Dane County Jail and booked for felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.