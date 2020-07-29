The Madison Police Department arrested two women today for assaulting State Senator Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, during a protest in late June.

Carpenter was on his way to the Capitol to work when he stopped to record a protest the night of June 23. Some of the protesters then approached the senator and punched him multiple times, Carpenter said on Twitter. According to an MPD press release, about ten protesters were seen assaulting the senator.

Protesters tear down statues to protest arrest of Black activist, white supremacyDuring Tuesday night’s protests in response to the arrest of a Black activist, protesters tore down statues, confronted a state Read…

With help from the community, MPD said they were able to identify Samantha Hamer, 26, and Kerida O’Reilly, 33, as persons of interest — Hamer and O’Reilly turned themselves in Wednesday and were arrested for substantial battery, party to a crime and robbery with use of force, party to a crime.

Carpenter recieved medical treatment at the Capitol and was treated at the hospital for pain in his neck, arms, ribs and head, according to MPD.