The University of Wisconsin Athletics Department announced today all student-athlete uniforms will carry a black “W” crest in support of Black and underrepresented student groups on campus.

Following calls from student-athletes to address racism on campus and the student-athlete community, UW Athletics announced all uniforms will include a university crest logo with a black “W” when athletics resume on campus, according to a UW Athletics news release.

The change to a “W” black crest — which is currently white — is meant to represent support, inclusion and unity from Badger student-athletes, the UW Athletic Department and UW as a whole, according to the release.

The switch comes after multiple public calls from current and former student-athletes to change the famous “W” adorned on athletic uniforms and equipment, according to the news release. UW Athletics officials also worked with students to create a “black Motion W” to be featured on select athletic gear and apparel.

UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in the statement this is one step to show the department’s support for the concerns raised by students and student-athletes.

“I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department,” Alvarez said in the news release. “There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes.”