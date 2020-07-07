Area residents and students have voiced concerns over the proposed development of a ‘Hub II,’ sister to The Hub, a luxury apartment complex off North Frances St., due to the building’s size, environmental impact and affordability.

Core Spaces, the developer of The Hub in 2015 and The James in 2017, has proposed The Hub II, or The Langdon, for 126 Langdon Street. The Hub II will be a seven-story apartment complex with amenities such as a rooftop hot tub, spa and underground parking space. Currently, the city’s downtown plan recommends buildings stay five stories or under in this area.

UW student-athletes ask athletic department to confront racial inqualities, support students of colorCurrent and former student-athletes at the University of Wisconsin wrote letters to UW Athletics asking to make the institution a Read…

The Hub II development has already faced opposition from Madison residents, who argue the new building would not fit with other structures on Landon Street, which include fraternity and sorority houses, as well as historical buildings.

Additionally, according to The Cap Times, residents are concerned it will result in more noise disturbances due to the outdoor hot tub on the roof and proposed sound systems.

Matthew Mitnick, a member of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association, has also voiced concerns about rent prices for apartments near campus.

“I would say the biggest concern I have as a student is the lack of affordability … With these luxury developments, they have all these amenities like rooftop pools, virtual mini golf, when the average student — myself included — we just want an affordable place to stay,” said Mitnick.

Core Spaces Director of Communications Lily Mai said they changed the design with the intention of making the building more affordable.

The CANA released a statement outlining other changes they would like made before accepting Core Spaces’ proposal to the Urban Design Commission. These changes include removing two stories to make the building compliant with zoning standards and presenting an Environmental Impact Report that would review any effects this development would have on Lake Mendota’s ecosystem.



Core Spaces has worked in collaboration with the UDC to fix many of the exterior design issues listed, including breaking up the building’s seven stories, Mai said. Building design revisions can be found on The Hub II website.

According to an email sent from Mitnick to all UW-Madison students, Core Spaces has not released an Environmental Impact Report for The Hub II, which is reportedly less than the length of Camp Randall from Lake Mendota.

UW-Madison announces formal reopening plan for fall semesterFollowing the plans of several other University of Wisconsin System institutions, UW-Madison released their plan for reopening campus for the Read…

Mai said Core Spaces will continue working with the local community to resolve any concerns residents may have.

“Core Spaces values the community we build in, and we are committed to open dialogue and seriously engaging with residents and local community as we introduce our residential projects … we want to learn about what the neighborhood association’s specific concerns are and how we can collaborate,” said Mai.

July 6, Senior Vice President of Development of Core Spaces Rodney J. King attended a CANA meeting to answer questions and listen to concerns residents have about the new development.

Mai said Core Spaces has been collaborating with the Urban Design Commission and has received a favorable recommendation on the exterior design of The Hub II.