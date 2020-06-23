The University of Wisconsin announced Tuesday they will extend their restrictions on university-sponsored travel and campus events to August 17.

Previously, UW suspended university-sponsored travel and canceled nonessential in-person events until June 30. These restrictions will now extend to mid-August, a statement from UW News said.

Any in-person campus meetings for essential personnel need the approval of a dean or vice chancellor and should not include more than 10 people, the statement said.

Anyone planning in-person meetings after August 17 should prepare a backup plan in case of another extension, as UW continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health situation in Dane County, the statement said.

No campus departments can resume in-person activity until they have the approval of a dean or supervisor.