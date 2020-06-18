The iconic Wisconsin Union Terrace will open for the summer with social distancing measures in place, the WU announced Thursday.

Starting June 22, the Madison staple will operate daily (except for days with inclement weather) at 25% capacity from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., WU said in a statement on their website. An evening at the Terrace will, however, require a same-day reservation through a software called OpenTable, and groups have to be smaller than six people.

At least one person in the reservation has to have either a University of Wisconsin ID (making them a student, staff or faculty), a WU membership, a Wisconsin Alumni Association membership, an active military ID, or a $5 guest pass, which people can purchase for one day.

To order food or drinks, guests should use the Grubhub app — the statement said WU will not permit anyone to carry-in their own food. Terrace food through Grubhub will be delivered straight to the table. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, WU will close all self-serve condiment and drink stations.

Reservations expire after an hour and a half, the statement said. Guests can go in the Memorial Union if they need to use the restroom, but it will stay closed for all other purposes.

Campus parking lots can provide free parking for those driving, the statement said. WU will not allow pets on the Terrace.

All WU team members will wear personal protective equipment, and WU won’t allow patrons to move tables or chairs around. WU will clean all tables and chairs between reservations to curb the spread of COVID-19

The Terrace won’t host any events or activities this summer. Only the dining portion of the Terrace will stay open, the statement said.