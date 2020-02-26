Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Rebecca Blank advised against spring break travel to several countries affected by the COVID-19 in a mass email sent to students, faculty and staff Wednesday.

Specifically, Blank advised against travelling to China, Japan, South Korea, Italy and Iran — countries which the Center for Disease Control has put out travel alerts and advisories against. But Blank also said travel security conditions can change quickly, and told students to continue to monitor advisories.

UPDATED: First confirmed coronavirus case in Wisconsin tested at UW HospitalThe Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed one case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin on Wednesday. The patient, Read…

“If you are considering international travel this spring, UW–Madison University Health Services and international travel officials are encouraging you to monitor travel advisories due to the outbreak of COVID-19,” Blank’s statement said.

On the same day, a release by University Health Services said Vice Provost and Dean of the International Division Guido Podestá suspended study abroad travel to South Korea for Spring 2020. This affected five students. Study abroad travel to China was suspended last month.

Blank said students should follow alerts and updates from the United States Department of State and the CDC when making spring break plans.

The risk of coronavirus in Wisconsin remains low, with one confirmed case.