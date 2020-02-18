The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they will release a new mobile app to help connect citizens with law enforcement and allow officers to convey information to the general public.

The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a company that creates customized apps for sheriff’s offices across the country, according to a press release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Features of the app include push notifications from the sheriff’s office, police news and event updates, connection to the sheriff’s office’s social media profiles, an option for citizens to provide feedback on law enforcement and an option to submit a tip to officers.

The app also allows Dane County residents and visitors online access to criminal data, including a directory of local inmates and an active warrant list.

Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney said the app will facilitate an open connection between police officers and citizens, and the feature that gives access to inmate data is a key element of his department’s efforts to connect with the people of Dane County, in the press release.

“It [the app] also allows us to be a little more transparent,” Mahoney said. “We’ve had a lot of requests for inmate information. You can go online on this app and see who’s currently in jail, when they get out, etc.”

By implementing the app, the Dane County Sheriff’s Department joins the ranks of over 500 organizations using the app.

According to the press release, Mahoney wanted Dane County to be a trailblazer for other law enforcement agencies and police departments across the country.

“To lead in serving the people of Dane County while also providing an example for other sheriff and public safety agencies across the country of the opportunity to reach citizens where they are: on their smartphone,” Mahoney said in the press release.

The app can be downloaded for free from Google Play or from the App Store after entering “Dane County Sheriff” into the search bar.