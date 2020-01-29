Wednesday evening, a strong-arm robbery occurred near the Nielson Tennis Center on the University of Wisconsin campus.

According to the UWPD report, which was sent to UW students, the robbery occurred at the bus stop near Lot 76. A suspect struck the victim and stole his wallet and phone. The suspect then fled the area.

The report described the suspect as a “black male in his mid-20s with a thin to medium build, approximately 5’9” and 180lbs, with a full, scruffy beard and short black hair. He was wearing a tan shirt, a black hoodie, blue shoes, and blue jeans.”

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact UWPD at (608) 264-2677.