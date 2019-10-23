Jason Gay, a sports writer for The Wall Street Journal, will be the commencement speaker at the University of Wisconsin for December 2019 graduates.

In a video announcement, Gay said he is “honored and somewhat shocked” to be asked to give the commencement speech this winter.

“So I’ll see you on Dec. 15 in Madison, when I’m sure it’ll be 80 degrees and balmy. See you there, Badgers,” Gay said.

J.J. Watt encourages UW graduates to follow their dreamsOn Saturday, thousands of graduating seniors, parents, family members and friends gathered at Camp Randall stadium for the 166th spring Read…

According to a UW news release, senior class president Lauren Sorenson said commencement is supposed to be “fun and enjoyable,” so Gay’s humorous tone would be a great fit for commencement speaker.

Gay, who graduated from UW in 1992 with a degree in political science, participated in theater during his time at the university, according to an On Wisconsin article. He is known for his comedic sports columns and his dislike for the University of Michigan.

“Once a Badger graduates from UW-Madison and goes out into the wild, it’s even more essential to avoid Wolverines,” Gay said in the news release.