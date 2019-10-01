Two University of Wisconsin students fell victim to phone scams and contacted the Madison Police Department Sept. 30 in separate calls.

According to the MPD report, both students are international students from China, and were contacted by people who identified themselves as Chinese police officers. The con artists tried to convince victims they were involved in passport fraud, and demanded both to transfer money to China in order to avoid jail and heavy fines.

Both students sent money before realizing they were phone scams.

The MPD informed UWPD about the scams.

UW International Student Services sent out emails early September notifying students of possible phone scams, and provided guidance online to educate students.