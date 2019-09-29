A 23-year-old man was tackled and robbed by two teenage males on the 200 block of Langdon Street, Saturday night, according to an incident report released by the Madison Police Department.

The victim was first confronted by a group of eight men before two of them chased and tackled him. The assailants struck the victim multiple times and stole his phone, wallet and belt.

Madison Police pursued the two suspects on foot and detained both. One was a 16-year-old who was taken into custody for resisting arrest and the other was a 15-year-old who was taken in for resisting arrest and injuring a police officer.

The injured officer received medical attention, and an investigation is currently underway. MPD and Madison Area Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information regarding this group of suspects to contact them.