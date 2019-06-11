The man charged with attacking a University of Wisconsin student on Langdon St. in February pled guilty to three felonies Monday.

The defendant, 22-year-old Jeremy Winslow, reached a plea agreement dismissing two of the five original felony charges: false imprisonment and attempted sexual assault. He pled guilty to the other three: substantial battery and two crimes of recklessly endangering safety.

Surveillance camera footage shows Winslow assaulting the victim, a 19-year-old UW student, then knocking her unconscious and dragging her into the street, down towards the lake.

According to court records, the victim suffered a broken jaw and a broken bone near her eye, along with other injuries. The former two injuries required surgery.

According to Madison Police Department chief Mike Koval in a February press conference, Winslow has received previous convictions for other criminal offenses. Koval said Winslow no longer deserves lenient punishment. Winslow’s previous offenses include felony battery and armed robbery.

Winslow could face up to 27 years in a combination of prison and extended supervision, according to court records and Channel 3000 reporting.