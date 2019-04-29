The Student Services Finance Committee met Monday to elect its new chair, vice chair and secretary. These new officers will oversee the 26th session of SSFC.

The committee elected Jordan Pasbrig unanimously as chair, since he was the only nominee.

Pasbrig spoke about his involvement with the Associate Students of Madison, as well as his passion for finance and his commitment to viewpoint neutrality.

Newly elected ASM chair Laura Downer spoke about SSFC’s responsibility and their importance on campus. Downer said this past session has been the most impactful she’s seen. She said SSFC’s rejection of the University Health Services budget brought collaboration between SSFC, ASM and university officials to improve mental health care on campus.

Downer also endorsed Pasbrig for chair of SSFC.

“He has probably the most in-depth and well-rounded understanding of this university of any student I’ve ever met,” Downer said.

Two candidates sought election as Vice Chair: Iris Huang and Tessa Rilley. Huang is the former secretary of SSFC, and said her experience with the organization and her dedication to the committee would make her an effective vice chair.

Rilley said her experience in high school student government and her internship with the Wisconsin Conservation Voters would provide her with a significant background to succeed in the position.

Downer endorsed Rilley for the position.

“I am confident in her ability to work collaboratively,” Downer said.

Rilley received a 7-5 majority of the votes and was elected vice chair.

Rep. Grace D’Souza nominated herself to the position of secretary, and since there were no other nominations, she was elected unanimously.

SSFC also swore in several new members and elected the positions of Student Transportation Board Representative, Rec Sports Representative, Union Council Representative and University Health Services Representative.

They will not meet again until the fall 2019 academic year.