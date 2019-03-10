The University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested a UW student around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning after the student struck an officer.

According to a UWPD incident report, 18 year-old Logan Mitchell struck an officer in the face after the officer responded to Witte Residence Hall for reports of an individual urinating in the hallway. The officer then drew his Taser until two other officers arrived, but never used the Taser.

According to the incident report, Mitchell continued to be combative and was later booked in Dane County Jail for battery to an officer, resisting arrest and resisting causing injury. The officer involved was treated at a local hospital and reported no significant injuries.

Mitchell was also cited for underage drinking, possession of a fake ID and depositing human waste, according to the incident report. His blood alcohol content measure 0.20.