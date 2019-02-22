The Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity–Kappa chapter was suspended by the University of Wisconsin Friday.

According to a UW press release, the student-led Committee on Student Organizations found the older members had pressured new members to run errands, wear Dora the Explorer backpacks and carry fruit around campus.

Their suspension continues from today until March 24. After the completion of the suspension, the chapter will be on general probation until December 11.

The suspension means the chapter cannot hold events and activities. They are also barred from taking advantage of the rights and privileges of a Registered Student Organization.

The chapter did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The chapter was notified of their suspension Friday and has the right to appeal the decision to the Division of Student Life.